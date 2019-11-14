|
On November 9, 2019 Donna Marie Jenkins (nee McCloud) devoted wife of Robert M. Jenkins. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives and friends and she will be especially missed by her faithful service dog and loyal companion, "Babel".
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday at 9 am. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm.
Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019