Donna (Loreck) Polovoy, on June 6, 2020, at the age of 89, following a short illness. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Albert B. Polovoy; children, Jerry (Carol) and Tom; grandchildren, Jonathan (Alyssa) and Lauren; and great-grandsons, Asher and Zachary. Also survived by her nephews David (Ellen) Loreck, Andrew (Lynn Polovoy), and Charlie Polovoy; nieces Amy Epstein, Debra (Stanley) Friedman and Diana Weitzman; brother-in-law Norman Polovoy (JL) and sister-in-law Eleanore Polovoy. She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Rose Loreck; and brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Barbara Loreck; and nephews Robert Loreck and Joseph Polovoy.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Shiva minyan Monday-Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Email polovoyshiva@gmail.com for details. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



