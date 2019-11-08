Home

Donna Ruth Huffman Notice
On November 5, 2019, Donna Ruth Huffman, beloved wife of Richard Neil Huffman, Sr.; devoted mother of Christy Garman (John) and Richard Huffman, Jr. (Kellie); grandmother of Meghan Palabrica (Brian), Hannah Keegan (Terry), Emma Garman, Madeline Huffman, and Sarah Huffman; great-grandmother of John, Ruth, and Lucy; and sister of the late William Lewis. She was so dearly loved by her family.

Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
