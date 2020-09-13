Donna Sweet, 81, A retired teacher of 30 years in Anne Arundel County Md and daughter of Donald W.Watson & Nelva D.Kummer, died Aug. 3,2020 in West Melbourne,Fl. She was the widow of Samuel J.Sweet Sr.



She is survived by Samuel J.Sweet Jr of Anne Arundel County , Dustin Sweet of Melbourne, Florida and Belinda Jo Tavis Lewis of Cumming, GA. Also survived by sisters Marsha Wiggett of Abington, MD, and Bonnie Lee Ward of Hampstead, MD. plus 6 grandchildren Amanda, Austin, Arden, Anderson, Addison and Aiden. Funeral services are private.



