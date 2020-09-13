1/1
Donna Sweet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Sweet, 81, A retired teacher of 30 years in Anne Arundel County Md and daughter of Donald W.Watson & Nelva D.Kummer, died Aug. 3,2020 in West Melbourne,Fl. She was the widow of Samuel J.Sweet Sr.

She is survived by Samuel J.Sweet Jr of Anne Arundel County , Dustin Sweet of Melbourne, Florida and Belinda Jo Tavis Lewis of Cumming, GA. Also survived by sisters Marsha Wiggett of Abington, MD, and Bonnie Lee Ward of Hampstead, MD. plus 6 grandchildren Amanda, Austin, Arden, Anderson, Addison and Aiden. Funeral services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved