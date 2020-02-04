|
|
On February 2, 2020 Donna "Margo" Vaughn Schudel beloved wife of Alfred Edwin Schudel Jr.; dear mother of Kathleen Schudel Santavenere (the late Paul), Robin Schudel Syropoulos (Nickolas) and Michael Vaughn Schudel (Margaret); dear grandmother of Caitlin and Michael Santavenere, Andrew Syropoulos, Lindsey Wedekind, Kathryn, M. Vaughn Jr. and Charles Schudel; dear great-grandmother of Lucy Wedekind
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Thursday, February 6th from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Rd. Baltimore, MD 21211 or Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020