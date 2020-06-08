Donna Wheeler
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 4, 2020, Donna Marie Wheeler, loving mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord at the age of 69.

Donna was born on August 12, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert and Regina "Fisher" Knott. She graduated from Arundel High School and began working for McCormick Spice Company. She later earned a degree in lending working for Crestar Bank and retired some years later. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Stacie Tolley (Steve) and Amber Werner (Brandon), her grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Destiny, Alex, Jaelyn, Arianna, Livvy, Aaron and her fur baby, Puff.

Donna was a kind woman who loved to make others feel special. She never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church where she was loved by all who knew her. Although she was unable to physically volunteer her time due to her health she was an advocate of animal welfare and her love for all animals was near and dear to her heart. She enjoyed Nascar, football, sewing, and had been planning a fairy garden to enjoy with her grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Wheeler, her parents Robert and Regina Knott and her brother, Robert Knott, Jr.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Donna's name to Kitty City Rescue P.O. Box 1259 Cambridge Md. 21613

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 Noon. A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved