Donniel B. Karpman passed away at his home in Millsboro, Delaware on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Donnie was born on June 20, 1941 to Julius (Jay) Karpman and Esther (nee Rosinsky) Karpman in Albany, New York. Donnie spent the early years of his life in Brooklyn, New York before the family moved to Laurel, MD when he was 10 years old. He grew up on Main Street before moving to Whiskey Bottom Road. Donnie was educated in Laurel area schools until late in his high school years when he was forced to transfer to the Howard County School District, ultimately receiving his diploma from Howard High School.
Don married his first wife, Barbara (1941 – 2005) in 1961 and proceeded to start a family in Laurel. Donnie found work at Group Hospitalization and Medical Services of DC, before moving onto Martin Marrietta Data Systems before retiring from Lockheed Martin in 1993. Donnie worked as a systems analyist and received several honors for his work including several trips to exotic locations such as Hawaii, Jamaica and Spain.
Due to the responsibilities of having a young family to provide for, Donnie was forced to leave college before completing his BS degree. This was something that nagged at him for years, so finally in his 40's, Don returned to school and received his BS from the University of Maryland University College in 1982.
After his retiring at the age of 52 from Lockheed Martin, Donnie became involved in two activities; volunteering with the Coast Guard Auxillary and helping his first wife with her passion, Fido's For Freedom (Fido's). Don was always taking Barbara to various meetings, trainings and public presentations, all in support of Fido's. Don got involved in The Coast Guard Auxillary in 1986 and retired with over 30 years of service. He rose through the ranks of the "Auxillary" holding many titles along the way. One of Don's volunteer positions was to man the radio at Coast Guard Station Annapolis every Thursday. This was a "job" he took very seriously was quoted in a March 2002 article about him to say, "Thursday is my day, I go in unless I'm in the hospital or something. Thanksgiving-it's Thursday, I go in. I go in on Christmas and help so the regular Coasties can have a day off." Donnie was not only an instructor, crew member on water patrols, and inspector, he flourished in the administrative side of the Auxillary rising to the rank of Commodore. During his time with the Coast Guard Auxillary Donnie was recognized for setting up training workshops and conferences, writing articles and providing administrative support at the U.S. Coast Guard headquarter in Washington, DC. Upon his retirement from the Auxillary, Donnie received "Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement" from the President of the United States and was awarded a United States Flag flown over the U.S. Capital.
Donnie was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and took great pride in all of their accomplishments.
Don married Constance (nee Clanton) Nemerow Karpman in the spring of 2009. Don and Connie had worked together early in their careers at Group Hospitalization and Medical Services of DC and had retained several mutual friends as their careers and lives took them in separate directions. Connie and Donnie made a home for themselves in Millsboro, DE and enjoyed travelling annually to Aruba, the sight of their honeymoon until health concerns prohibited travel.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Connie Karpman, his sons Lawrence Karpman (and his wife Anne) & Greg Karpman (and his wife Amy). Step father of Gary McDaniel (and his wife Jessica). Donnie is also survived by his grandchildren; Joseph, Kelsey, Bridget, Justin, Jordan and step grandchild Logan, along with a great grandchild, Joseph. Besides his parents, Donnie is pre-deceased by his previous wife Barbara and his sister Ethelynne.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment services will follow the visitation at the Columbia Memorial Park, Clarksville, MD
Donnie received a kidney transplant in the Fall of 2016 after several years of dialysis. It is for this reason that we ask memorial donations be made in Donnie's memory to the , 30 East 33d Street, New York NY 10016. On a peculiar side note, he affectionately named his new kidney "John". To this day no one really knows the story or reason behind the name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020