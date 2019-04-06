Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Gatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Gatton

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dora Gatton Notice
On Monday, April 2, 2019, Dora (Salvatora) Gatton (nee D'Alfonzo), 94, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away peacefully. She is survived by a son William M. Gatton, Jr. and his wife Sanae of Tokyo, Japan and a son Jeffrey C. Gatton and his wife Patricia of Severn, MD. She was one of thirteen siblings growing up in South Baltimore. She is survived by a sister, Frances D'Alfonzo of Ellicott City and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William M. (Bill) Gatton, Sr. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church on Monday, April 8 at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to (NCEON) North County Emergency Outreach Network, 304 5th Avenue SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 445 Defense Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now