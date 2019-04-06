On Monday, April 2, 2019, Dora (Salvatora) Gatton (nee D'Alfonzo), 94, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away peacefully. She is survived by a son William M. Gatton, Jr. and his wife Sanae of Tokyo, Japan and a son Jeffrey C. Gatton and his wife Patricia of Severn, MD. She was one of thirteen siblings growing up in South Baltimore. She is survived by a sister, Frances D'Alfonzo of Ellicott City and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William M. (Bill) Gatton, Sr. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church on Monday, April 8 at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to (NCEON) North County Emergency Outreach Network, 304 5th Avenue SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 445 Defense Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary