On July 9, 2019 Dora Mae Williams (nee Lugenbeel), peacefully passed away. She was a proud, former employee of the Baltimore County School System where she served at North Point Junior High and Red House Run Elementary schools. She was the beloved wife of the late Hunter Merle Williams; devoted mother of Keith H. Williams and Robert A. Williams and his wife Janet; loving sister of Margaret Amos, Rose Lugenbeel, Effie Stitly, Delores Cross, Madeline Larkins and Harriet Gassman; dear grandmother of Michael H. and Adam R. Williams; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD (21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (8212 Philadelphia Road Rosedale, MD 21237) on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in High View Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson Foundation () Online condolences may be made to:
www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019