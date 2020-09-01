On August 30, 2020 Doris A. "Nee-Nee" Curnutte (nee Hess) beloved wife of the late Richard A. "Dick" Curnutte. Devoted mother of Valerie A. and husband Robert H. Kuzniarski, Richard A., Jr and wife Mary Curnutte, Lorri A. and husband Mark J. Bocklage and the late Edward Alan Curnutte. Loving grandmother of Nicole A. Kuzniarski, Renee A. and husband Brandon M. O'Neill, Mark J. and Matthew J. Bocklage, Harrison A. and Carly M. Curnutte and the late Jason R. Kuzniarski. Dear great-grandmother of Ava and Amelia.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 4 to 7 P.M. The funeral service is by invitation only. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
