On November 21, 2019 Doris Ann (nee Kohlmann) beloved wife of the late Charles D. Lee; devoted mother of Mitchell L. Lee, Jennifer L. Hauer and her husband William, Judith L. Dobler and her husband Randall; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn E. Lee; dear aunt of Susan L. Jankowitz and her husband Glenn.
Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 12022 Jerusalem Rd, Kingsville, MD 21087. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019