|
|
On February 4, 2020, Sister Doris Ann Turek, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late William Adalbert Turek and Mary Anna (nee Zika), survived by her brother Charles Turek and his wife Vicky of Kingsville, MD and nephews Kevin and Brian Turek.
Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Doris A. Turek, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020