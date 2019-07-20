Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
2533 Mt. Carmel Road
Parkton, MD
Doris Ann Wilhelm


1939 - 2019
Doris Ann Wilhelm Notice
On July 11, 2019, Doris Ann Wilhelm (nee Naylor), age 80, born April 12, 1939, in Butler, Maryland; after a long, hard fought health battle, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Doris was known for selfless giving to others, her big smile, her contagious laugh, and her never ending faith. Beloved wife of Charles Roy Wilhelm Jr. (deceased), loving mother of Brenda Ann Wilhelm (deceased) and Sandra Lee Ruhl, devoted grandmother of Brooke Alexandra Ruhl and Morgan Taylor Ruhl. Also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Virginia (Ginny) Blanchard, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

All family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, to be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 2pm at

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 2533 Mt. Carmel Road, Parkton, Md. 21120
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 20 to July 21, 2019
