On November 21, 2019 Doris Arnold Martinet beloved wife of the late Leigh Marriott Martinet; dear mother of Virginia M. Graham (Richard), Scott R. Martinet (Lori, nee Welsh) and Jeanne Martinet; dear grandmother of Christopher and Scott Graham, Caroline Werneke and Kelly Martinet. Also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019