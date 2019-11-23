Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
DORIS ARNOLD MARTINET

DORIS ARNOLD MARTINET
On November 21, 2019 Doris Arnold Martinet beloved wife of the late Leigh Marriott Martinet; dear mother of Virginia M. Graham (Richard), Scott R. Martinet (Lori, nee Welsh) and Jeanne Martinet; dear grandmother of Christopher and Scott Graham, Caroline Werneke and Kelly Martinet. Also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
