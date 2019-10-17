|
|
Doris Loraine Brown, 90, of Baltimore, Md., graduated to Heaven after a brief illness in Hampton, Virginia.
Doris is the daughter of the late Joseph Jones, Sr. and the late Flossie Bell Scott Clark.
She was married to the late Floyd Nie Brown, Sr. From this union they had three children, Deborah Ann Hill, Patricia Lynn Cager and Floyd Nie Brown, Jr..
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Jones.
She leaves her memory to her children, Deborah, Patricia (Richard), Floyd (Pat), her brother, Harold Jones(Cheryl), her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Home- going services will be held at March Funeral Home on 4300 Wabash Ave., Baltimore, Md. On Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arbutus Memorial Park, Baltimore, Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019