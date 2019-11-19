Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Burda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Burda


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Burda Notice
Doris Mae Burda of Ellicott City, Md., formerly of Ocean Pines died Friday November 8, 2019. Doris was born in Baltimore on December 9, 1931 to Adelaide Townsend and Charles A. Crandall. She was an avid dancer, gardener, puzzle-solver, and beach enthusiast. Doris is predeceased by her beloved husband Dick Burda and survived by her daughter, Charon Burda, son, Jay Burda and wife Marie, son, Ricky Burda and wife Annemarie, and her brother, Edward Crandall and wife Janet. Doris is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Church in Ellicott City, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -