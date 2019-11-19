|
|
Doris Mae Burda of Ellicott City, Md., formerly of Ocean Pines died Friday November 8, 2019. Doris was born in Baltimore on December 9, 1931 to Adelaide Townsend and Charles A. Crandall. She was an avid dancer, gardener, puzzle-solver, and beach enthusiast. Doris is predeceased by her beloved husband Dick Burda and survived by her daughter, Charon Burda, son, Jay Burda and wife Marie, son, Ricky Burda and wife Annemarie, and her brother, Edward Crandall and wife Janet. Doris is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Church in Ellicott City, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019