On May 31, Doris Royer Burgess, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late Hugh Burgess, dear sister of Joan Hollinger and Charlotte Yingling, cherished mother of Holly Burgess, Stephan Burgess and his wife Ellen, Sandra Funke and her husband Richard, Deborah West and her husband Robert, Reid Burgess and his wife Wendi, loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of eight.
Memorial donations may be made to The Howard County Conservancy or the charity of your choice. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Memorial donations may be made to The Howard County Conservancy or the charity of your choice. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.