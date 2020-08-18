1/
Doris C. Miller Eberius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris C. Miller Eberius (nee Schwartz), age 88, of Middle River, MD passed away on August 15, 2020. Doris was the beloved spouse of William Martin Eberius; loving mother of Lois C. Busky (Gregory) and Jeffrey L. Miller (Terri), step-daughters, Brenda Shields (John), Beverly Dize (Brian); and step-son, William B. Eberius (Natalie); grandchildren, Jason J. Miller (Kayla), Lauren A. Busky, Keri L. Orsie (Elias), and Sean G. Busky (Lauren Grose-Busky); step-grandchildren, Kirsten and Taylor Dize, David and Rachel Eberius, Adam Eberius, Aimee Shields, and Megan Eberius; great-grandchildren, Roland A. Orsie and Zoe A. Miller. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Services will be held on Friday, August 21, at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved