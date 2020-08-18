Doris C. Miller Eberius (nee Schwartz), age 88, of Middle River, MD passed away on August 15, 2020. Doris was the beloved spouse of William Martin Eberius; loving mother of Lois C. Busky (Gregory) and Jeffrey L. Miller (Terri), step-daughters, Brenda Shields (John), Beverly Dize (Brian); and step-son, William B. Eberius (Natalie); grandchildren, Jason J. Miller (Kayla), Lauren A. Busky, Keri L. Orsie (Elias), and Sean G. Busky (Lauren Grose-Busky); step-grandchildren, Kirsten and Taylor Dize, David and Rachel Eberius, Adam Eberius, Aimee Shields, and Megan Eberius; great-grandchildren, Roland A. Orsie and Zoe A. Miller. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Services will be held on Friday, August 21, at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
