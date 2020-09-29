1/1
Doris Caplan
Doris Caplan (nee Davis), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 102. She was predeceased by her loving husbands, Alex Walpert and Bernard B. Caplan; siblings, Alice Berger, Norman Davis, Alvin Davis, Jesse Davis, Theresa Windesheim, Helen Rubenstein, Charles "Bucky" Davis, and Mildred Davis; and her parents, David and Etta Davis. Doris is survived by her grandson, Evan Pickus, and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
