Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
7601 York Rd
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Catherine Lotz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Catherine Lotz Notice
on July 11, 2019, Doris Catherine (nee Wyant) beloved wife of C. Edward Lotz, dear mother of Karen Lotz Orr (Robert), Timothy (Linda) and Mark (Cynthia) Lotz; adored grandmother of Jonathan Orr (Alida), Meredith Wyant Thompson (Scott), Matthew (Sarah), Sallie, David and Jacob Lotz; cherished great-grandmother of Julianna and Vivien Orr.

Receiving of Friends on Friday, July 26 5:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd, Baltimore MD, 21204. Memorial Service Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM at Ascension Lutheran Church. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Ascension Lutheran Church. Arrangements made by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now