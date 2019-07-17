|
|
on July 11, 2019, Doris Catherine (nee Wyant) beloved wife of C. Edward Lotz, dear mother of Karen Lotz Orr (Robert), Timothy (Linda) and Mark (Cynthia) Lotz; adored grandmother of Jonathan Orr (Alida), Meredith Wyant Thompson (Scott), Matthew (Sarah), Sallie, David and Jacob Lotz; cherished great-grandmother of Julianna and Vivien Orr.
Receiving of Friends on Friday, July 26 5:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd, Baltimore MD, 21204. Memorial Service Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM at Ascension Lutheran Church. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Ascension Lutheran Church. Arrangements made by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 24, 2019