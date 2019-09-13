|
On September 9, 2019, Doris Marie Davis Cevis passed away at home surrounded by her family. Doris Marie Davis was born in Bel Air Maryland on January 28, 1928, to Glasgow and Edna Davis.
Doris accepted Christ at a young age while sitting around the table with her siblings and Moma (grandmother) reading bible verses. She attended Clarks Chapel Primary School and graduated from Bel Air High School. After high school, Doris married Willard (Bus) Cevis and had 6 children. Doris was an entrepreneur, housewife and babysitter. A multi-tasker, Doris managed the Cevis Diner while being a housewife and babysitter. In other words, she could bring home the bacon and fry it up in a pan. After raising her children, Doris later became employed by the State of Maryland as a toll collector and retired after working over 30 years. An avid world traveler, Doris visited Paris, Belgium, Germany, Hawaii, and Barbados. A compassionate, lovable and quiet spirit, she became the peacemaker between her younger siblings. According to her grandchildren, she was the kindest and most genuine person. She had a gentle and meek spirit and was very protective of family and friends. Doris had many hobbies such as crocheting, doll making, basket weaving, gardening and flower arranging. She was also a collector of many things. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on her back deck listening to the radio station 95.9.
Preceded in death by her husband the late Willard "Bus" Cevis, and siblings Mary Alice (Toot) Walton, Daisy Priscilla (Pudd) Wilson, Robert Clayton Davis, Charles Arthur Davis, and George Edward Davis
Her legacy includes: Wala Nagazi, Suad El-Amin, Patricia Wilson, Cheryl Burnside (Michael I), W. Terrence Cevis, Tamara Lopez (Alfredo) and Alicia Thorpe (Anthony); Siblings: Estella Russ (late Napoleon Russ), Edgar Davis (Geraldine), Barbara Cherry (Sherman), Edna Cherry (Solomon) and John Davis; Loving Grandmother of: Zakiyyah Weaver, Sahirah Uqdah, Tahirah Falah (Chakar), Mahasin Karamemis, Bristol Jordan, Michael Burnside II (Shalonda), Jasmine Sablan (Chris), Wade Burnside, Noah Cevis (Jelani), Conner Cevis and Jillian Lopez; Loving Great Grandmother of: Senait Weaver, Anisah Weaver, Abdul Falah, Olivia Jordan, Rayyan Falah, London Burnside and Gabrielle Cevis as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Saturday, September 21, from 10 AM to 12 Noon where the funeral service will begin at Noon. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019