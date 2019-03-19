On March 16, 2019 Doris Burke Dunker, 98, of Severna Park, MD, passed away from a brief illness. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Chesapeake Treasures for many years. She was happiest entertaining others as a member of the Severna Park Bums, a song and dance group. She loved her cats, writing poetry, traveling, and gardening. She had many dear friends, one of whom wrote: To the Famous Cat Lady There once was a lady named Doris Who sang in a Lutheran chorus She also wrote verse, Loved cats, but whats worse, She tap danced incessantly for us. (by Thomas Mallonee)She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald R. Dunker, her daughters, Jennifer Lucas and Wendy Tatter, and grandchildren, Valerie and Natalie Lucas, and Jordan, Zachary, and Emmett Tatter Memorials may be sent to SPCA of Anne Arundel Co., PO Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403 or Hospice of the Chesapeake,90 Ritchie Hywy., Pasadena, MD 21122 Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary