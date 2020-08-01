1/
Doris E. Gately
Doris E. Gately, nee Murray, 97, of Ellicott City passed away at home on July 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Gately, who predeceased her after 66 years of marriage. She is survived by son, Thomas J Gately Jr & wife Barbara, daughters, Cynthia G. Mitchell, Mary C. Martin, and Elizabeth C. Thomas & husband Craig; 7 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren & 3 great- great- grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter & great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Monday, 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ellicott City, MD. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
