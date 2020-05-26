Doris Eckerl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Audrey Eckerl passed away on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Eckerl, Sr.; devoted mother of Doris Wise (Jerry), Carol Abel (Clyde) and the late William Eckerl, Jr.; loving grandmother of Jerry Wise, Jr. (Tracey), Daniel Abel (Amanda), Timothy Wise and Ashley Kovacevich; dear great-grandmother of Rose Wise, Emma Wise, Evelyn Kovacevich, Josephine Kovacevich and Isabella Abel. Doris was predeceased by her parents Milton, Sr. and Ada Harvey and siblings Milton Harvey, Jr., William Harvey, George (Boone) Harvey, Lily Ford, Leona Fiedler, Marion Duckett, Mildred Winhaver and Ethel Gardner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNAIK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 2 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery Brooklyn Park, Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved