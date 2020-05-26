Doris Audrey Eckerl passed away on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Eckerl, Sr.; devoted mother of Doris Wise (Jerry), Carol Abel (Clyde) and the late William Eckerl, Jr.; loving grandmother of Jerry Wise, Jr. (Tracey), Daniel Abel (Amanda), Timothy Wise and Ashley Kovacevich; dear great-grandmother of Rose Wise, Emma Wise, Evelyn Kovacevich, Josephine Kovacevich and Isabella Abel. Doris was predeceased by her parents Milton, Sr. and Ada Harvey and siblings Milton Harvey, Jr., William Harvey, George (Boone) Harvey, Lily Ford, Leona Fiedler, Marion Duckett, Mildred Winhaver and Ethel Gardner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNAIK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 2 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery Brooklyn Park, Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2020.