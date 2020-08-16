1/
Doris Elaine Pickett
1929 - 2020
Doris Elaine Pickett, age 91, of Bell, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL. She was born on July 3, 1929 in Baltimore, MD to parents, Norman and Ruth Rimbey and was a resident of MD until coming to Bell in 2012. Mrs. Pickett retired as a Registered Nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Baltimore. She was of the Methodist faith. In her free time she loved doing crafts and reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marshall Pickett and her daughter-in-law, Angela Pickett. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Pickett of Bell, FL and Pamela (Glenn) Hottinger of Trenton, FL; her sons, Robert Pickett of Bell, FL and James (Christine) Pickett of Gobles, MI, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
