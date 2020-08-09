Doris Ellen Steigerwald Finn, preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond Eugene Finn, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Towson, MD. She was tended to by the considerate and compassionate caregivers of Holly Hill with constant and tender guidance from Gilchrest Hospice Care staff.



Doris attended Eastern High School and graduated in 1944, and immediately was employed at John Hopkins University earning her way as one of the administrative assistants to President William R. Brody. Doris excelled in the academic environment and left to marry her husband, Raymond E. Finn, Duke University Assistant Advertising professor, in 1950.



The couple moved to Richmond, VA, with first born Kevin E. Finn, and continuing their family with Kathleen Ellen Finn, Raymond Sean Finn, and Patrick Matthew Finn. The Finn clan returned to Baltimore, MD, in 1961 where their family grew with the addition of Stacey Elizabeth Finn and Kelley Frances Finn. All six Finn children pitched in to help with the endless chores on their Grandfather's working horse farm. This wonderful outdoor upbringing helped prompt the Finn children to develop into student athletes in high school, West Point, University of Virginia, Towson University, University of Maryland, and Penn State. Doris lovingly raised all six Finn children back in Maryland while her husband plied his advertising trade. As her children were advancing with their lives, she returned to work for "Daddy's Money", followed by "Collections" in Kenilworth Mall for 34 years collectively and was affectionately known by all as "Little Doris".



Doris was a loving, nurturing, and patient Mother, Grand-Mother, and Great Grand-Mother. She leaves behind son Kevin Finn (wife Sherry) and grandson Chase; daughter Kathleen DeAngelis (spouse Doug), grandson Thomas R. Lytle (wife Kale), great grand children Thomas Ronald Lytle and Mara Lytle, daughter Stacey Keating (spouse Michael), granddaughters Kelsey, Susanna, Caroline, and grandson Liam; son Patrick Finn (wife Gina), granddaughters Emily Finn King (spouse Evan), Liza Finn, and grandson Jack Finn; daughter Kelley Finn Blum (spouse Murray), and grandson Jordan Blum. Doris' brother Robert Donhauser, niece Jennifer Donhauser; sister-in-laws Donna Donhauser; Nephew Chris Donhauser and neice Lissa Prestipino; Marilyn Finn and Darileen Kanatzer and niece Nancy Steigerwald (spouse Jim) and nephew Paul Stromberg.



Doris is predeceased by her son, Sean Finn; grandson Casey Lytle; brothers Lester Steigerwald and George Donhauser; sisters in law Carol Donhauser and Natalie Steigerwald; brother in law Carroll O. Finn, and nephew Robert Donhuser, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilchrest Home and Hospice Care, 555 Towsontown Blvd, Towson, MD 21204, would be appreciated. A small private celebration of life service will be held at a future date at Ruck-Towson Funeral Home followed by a church service.



Isaiah 41:10 Don't be afraid, for I am with you.



