Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Bel Air, MD
Doris Estelle Harrison
On January 19, 2020 Doris Estelle (Miller) Harrison passed away peacefully in Jarrettsville, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Marion Harrison; beloved mother of Cecilia Ziolkowski and her husband David; dear sister of the late Charles Miller, Shirley Miller (Munk), Rose Sauble and Catherine Forrest; cherished grandmother of Sarah Edwards and her husband Chad, David Ziolkowski and his wife Stephanie; great grandmother of Alivia Edwards and Harper Edwards.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Margaret Church, Bel Air on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 am with interment to follow at the Meadowridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
