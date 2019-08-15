|
Doris Lena Feldman passed away on August 3, 2019. Born March 17, 1927 in Pleasantville, NJ, daughter of Rudolph Oscar Woidill and Lena Weiler, she lived in Laurel, MD, and worked as an Editorial Assistant at NIH until retiring in 1989.
Doris is survived by her children Nancy Burch, Mark Feldman, Judith Smallwood (Jeff), and Lori Feldman. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Feldman, her sister Marie Pauline Laue, and her brother, Rudolph Young.
She was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to New Hampshire and Denmark. Her loved ones were fortunate to receive beautiful knitted and crocheted afghans which she lovingly made. She delighted in working in her garden, and took pleasure even in her eighties in singing, line dancing, and tap dancing with several senior organizations. One of her favorite hymns was "Because He Lives."
Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019