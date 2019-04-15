Doris G. Scardina, 94, of Memphis, IN, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 8:45 PM her daughter's home in Salem IN. Born September 15, 1924 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of William Goedeke and Ruth Marie (Scott) Goedeke. She was raised in South Baltimore, MD on East Clement Street. Doris was a Southern High School graduate in Baltimore. She retired from AAFES ~ Army Air Force Exchange Services as an Assistant Chief of Accounting for 30 years. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Sellersburg, IN and the Scott County Saddle Club. Doris started playing the piano when she was 5 years old and continued playing the piano her entire life. Her musical talents on the piano were very diverse of all genres of music. The love of music was very influential in her life. She enjoyed musicals, drawing, traveling, reading, knitting, crocheting, and working crossword puzzles. On May 28, 1942 in Baltimore, MD she married Philip Scardina, who passed away on February 14, 2003. Survivors include 1 daughter, Katy Grant of Salem, IN, 1 son Vincent E. (Delores Delux) Peranio of Baltimore, MD, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson, 1 sister, Mary Machovec of Springhill, FL. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, William and Edward Goedeke and 1 son-in-law, Mitchell Grant. Funeral 11:00 AM on Saturday April 20, 2019, burial to follow at Bowery Cemetery. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 4 PM until 8 PM and after 10 AM on Saturday, all at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or donate a book to the library of your choice c/o Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson, St., Henryville, IN 47126. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.AdamsFuneralHomeOnline.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary