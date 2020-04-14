Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Quelet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Genevieve Burton Quelet


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Genevieve Burton Quelet Notice
Doris Genevieve Burton Quelet, born in Carney, MD Sept. 11, 1926 passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Oak Crest Retirement Facility, Parkville, MD, where she and her husband, George Millard Quelet shared their final years until his passing in June 2018. They were married Nov. 11, 1950. She is the daughter of William and Margaret Burton, sister of William Burton, Jr., Albert Clifton Burton, Margaret Burton Knauer, Evelyn Burton Miller. Survived by 5 loving sons and their spouses: Steven and Deborah, Keith and Kathy, Kevin and Linda, Paul, Jeffrey and Michelle. Doris has 6 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 4 great–grandsons, and 2 great– granddaughters.

Grandson, Todd: "My grandmother had a little piece of God in her. She used that power for good, and made the world a better place–to which I, and countless others, are grateful."

Funeral services and interment will be private. Please check the funeral home website for future details for services for Doris being held at a later date.

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -