Doris Genevieve Burton Quelet, born in Carney, MD Sept. 11, 1926 passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Oak Crest Retirement Facility, Parkville, MD, where she and her husband, George Millard Quelet shared their final years until his passing in June 2018. They were married Nov. 11, 1950. She is the daughter of William and Margaret Burton, sister of William Burton, Jr., Albert Clifton Burton, Margaret Burton Knauer, Evelyn Burton Miller. Survived by 5 loving sons and their spouses: Steven and Deborah, Keith and Kathy, Kevin and Linda, Paul, Jeffrey and Michelle. Doris has 6 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 4 great–grandsons, and 2 great– granddaughters.
Grandson, Todd: "My grandmother had a little piece of God in her. She used that power for good, and made the world a better place–to which I, and countless others, are grateful."
Funeral services and interment will be private. Please check the funeral home website for future details for services for Doris being held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020