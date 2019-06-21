|
On June 19, 2019 Doris Ghent (nee Hoff); beloved wife of William G. Ghent, Jr.; devoted mother of Steven Gary Ghent, Bryan William Ghent and his wife Cindy and Nancy Jeanne Domanski and her husband Tom; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor Doris' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill, MD with a Receiving of Friends on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 3-6PM with a service to begin at 5:30PM. If desired, contributions may be made to Church of the Resurrection, 700 Anchor Drive, Joppa, MD 21085. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019