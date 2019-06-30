Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Matthew's 1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Groh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Groh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Groh Notice
On June 22, 2019, Doris J. Groh, wife of the late Captain Herbert Groh, dear sister of Mary Keech, the late Russell W. Baker and Audrey Zaylor, beloved aunt of JR, Leslie (Jay King, Connor and Dean), Suzanne, Kurt and Tyler Keech; friend of Lillie and Aunt Doris to everyone. A celebration of Life will be held July 28th at Matthew's 1600 from 12-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SS John W. Brown P.O. Box 25846- Highland Town Station Baltimore, MD 21224-0546. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now