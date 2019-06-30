|
On June 22, 2019, Doris J. Groh, wife of the late Captain Herbert Groh, dear sister of Mary Keech, the late Russell W. Baker and Audrey Zaylor, beloved aunt of JR, Leslie (Jay King, Connor and Dean), Suzanne, Kurt and Tyler Keech; friend of Lillie and Aunt Doris to everyone. A celebration of Life will be held July 28th at Matthew's 1600 from 12-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SS John W. Brown P.O. Box 25846- Highland Town Station Baltimore, MD 21224-0546. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019