On January 4th, 2020, Doris Caroline Gross peacefully passed away at her home at The Villiage of Rockville Retirement Home at the age of 98. She was a devoted wife to the late Robert Gross and had four children: Betty Grimm, Catherine Gross, the late Mary Gross and Isabel Harman. She had six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers you can send donations to The Village of Rockville Benevolent Fund where she has lived for the last 27 years. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00AM at The Rockville Village Retirement Community: 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
