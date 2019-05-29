|
|
On May 26, 2019, Doris (Eckenrode) Guercio, of Ellicott City, MD, beloved wife of the late Paul J. Guercio, devoted mother of Paul Guercio and his wife Carolyn, Philip Guercio and his wife Nancy, James Guercio and Thomas Guercio and his wife Pamela. Mrs. Guercio was a grandmother who loved dearly Rebecca Gorsuch, Jessica Miele, David Guercio, Thomas "TJ" Guercio, Jessica Harrison and Matthew Boone and a great grandmother who deeply adored the next generation, Hannah Gorsuch, Andrew Gorsuch, Adam Guercio, Emma Harrison and John Harrison.Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, 21043 on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042, on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:15 am. Interment will follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019