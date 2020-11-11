1/
Doris Jacober
Peacefully on November 8, 2020 DORIS JACOBER, 101, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Jacober; loving aunt of Rosemary Hertsch (Frank), Christine DiCarlo, Catherine Keller (Arnold), and John DiCarlo, devoted step-mother of Diane Markert (Wayne), Linda Powell, Wayne Jacober (Liz), & Michael Jacober (Carol); dear great-aunt of Christine Adair, Laura Christy, Kara Evans, Niki DiCarlo, Julie Riser, Brandon Houtz, Daniel Houtz and the late Angela Goodman; cherished Nana of Gillian Smith, Andrew Markert, Heather Britten, Vrndavana Powell, Rebecca Lewis, Rachel Atwell, Amanda Jacober, Kathleen Jacober, Daniel Jacober and David Jacober & numerous great-grandchildren.

Family members and friends will gather on Thursday from 3-6PM at Ambrose Funeral Home, Arbutus. A funeral service will be held the next day and will be private. Interment will follow in the Meadowridge Memorial Park at 12:30PM on Friday for anyone wishing to attend this portion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to Grace Episcopal Church in Elkridge. For COVID-19 regulations, please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
A life well lived. Doris lived a life without reproach, given to helping others' She was faithful to her family and to her Heavenly Father.God has welcomed her with open arms and she will see those who have gone before.
Lois Sellar
Sister
