Peacefully on November 8, 2020 DORIS JACOBER, 101, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Jacober; loving aunt of Rosemary Hertsch (Frank), Christine DiCarlo, Catherine Keller (Arnold), and John DiCarlo, devoted step-mother of Diane Markert (Wayne), Linda Powell, Wayne Jacober (Liz), & Michael Jacober (Carol); dear great-aunt of Christine Adair, Laura Christy, Kara Evans, Niki DiCarlo, Julie Riser, Brandon Houtz, Daniel Houtz and the late Angela Goodman; cherished Nana of Gillian Smith, Andrew Markert, Heather Britten, Vrndavana Powell, Rebecca Lewis, Rachel Atwell, Amanda Jacober, Kathleen Jacober, Daniel Jacober and David Jacober & numerous great-grandchildren.



Family members and friends will gather on Thursday from 3-6PM at Ambrose Funeral Home, Arbutus. A funeral service will be held the next day and will be private. Interment will follow in the Meadowridge Memorial Park at 12:30PM on Friday for anyone wishing to attend this portion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to Grace Episcopal Church in Elkridge. For COVID-19 regulations, please visit:



