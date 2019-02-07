|
On February 5, 2019, Doris Jane Hartman of Windsor Mill, beloved wife of Dwight E. Hartman Jr., devoted mother of Mark E. Hartman (Sherry), Linda C. Adamson (Scott), Terri Hartman, and Donna Evans (Kevin), dear sister of Grace Schissler (Paul), and loving grandmother of Steven and Nathan Adamson, Amanda, Becca and Neil Hartman, and Meghan, Alissa, and Shane Evans. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3-6pm and on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12 noon until 1:00 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 7509 Windsor Mill Rd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019