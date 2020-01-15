|
|
On January 13, 2020, Doris Jane Hill, formerly of Parkville, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Melvin Hill for 70 loving years; devoted mother of Ronald Hill, Sr. & his wife JoAnne; cherished grandmother of Ronald Hill, Jr. & his wife Melissa; treasured great-grandmother of Madison and Casey Hill; dear sister of Shirley Conway, Janet Borkoski, Ellen Brockmeyer and Robert Martin. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Doris was also a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Towson Chapter No. 070.
Family and friends will honor Doris's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday January 17, 2020. Interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020