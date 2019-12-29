Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Annunciation
Rosedale, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Jankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jankowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jankowski Notice
On December 27, 2019 Doris Ann Jankowski (nee: Schwindel), beloved wife of the late Stanley J.

Jankowski. Devoted mother to the late Thomas Jankowski. Daughter of the late John and Mary Ella Schwindel. Sister of the late Rita Hajek and the late Charles J. Schwindel. Dear aunt to Sharon Goetz and husband George, Darlene Driscoll and late husband Robert and John Schwindel and wife Angela. She is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews, and many dearly beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor St Martin's Home. 601 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228

Visitation Monday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the

CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 am at The Church of Annunciation. (Rosedale). Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -