|
|
On December 27, 2019 Doris Ann Jankowski (nee: Schwindel), beloved wife of the late Stanley J.
Jankowski. Devoted mother to the late Thomas Jankowski. Daughter of the late John and Mary Ella Schwindel. Sister of the late Rita Hajek and the late Charles J. Schwindel. Dear aunt to Sharon Goetz and husband George, Darlene Driscoll and late husband Robert and John Schwindel and wife Angela. She is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews, and many dearly beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor St Martin's Home. 601 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation Monday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the
CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 am at The Church of Annunciation. (Rosedale). Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019