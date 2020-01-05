|
|
On January 3, 2020, Doris K. Weitzel ( nee Klemm); devoted wife of the late W. Gordon Weitzel; loving mother of Barbara Scheerer and her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Young and her husband Ryan, Jeffrey Scheerer and his wife Kelly, and Brian Scheerer and his wife Jessie; great grandmother of Parker and Will Young and Jack and Effie Scheerer.
The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm, where Service will be held on Thursday, January 9,2019 at 11:00am. Interment Private. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020