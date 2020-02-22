|
On February 21, 2020, Doris Lillian Derrenberger of Westminster, beloved wife of the late Edwin M. Derrenberger, Jr., devoted mother of Edwin M. Derrenberger, III (Gina), and Robert Paul Derrenberger (Carla), loving sister of Harry Paul Fischer, Robert W. Fischer, and Louis M. Fischer; also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2-4p and 6-8p at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Entombment in Druid Ridge Mausoleum, Pikesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020