Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Doris L. Zumbrum


1928 - 2019
Doris L. Zumbrum Notice
Doris L. Zumbrum, 91, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Nov 19, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the widow of the late Melvin R. Zumbrum who died Aug 4, 1988. Born Jan 22, 1928 in Carroll County, Doris was the daughter of the late Clarence & Ruth (Brumgard) Warner. She was a 1945 Westminster High School graduate and was a beautician for 55 years operating her own shop in later years, Doris Zumbrum Beauty Salon, retiring in 2016.

Surviving are her daughter Deborah Z. Miller & William of Hanover; her grandson Adam Miller & Tanya of Hanover; her great granddaughters: Scarlett & Claire Miller and her brothers Glenn Warner of Marysville, CA and C. Donald Warner of Hampstead, MD. Doris was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Mays and Evelyn Wantz and her brother Nevin Warner. Doris was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Hanover. She was an Elks Ladies Aux member of Hanover. She loved to shop, play golf and cards and spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren.

Viewing is Friday, Nov 22, at 9:30 – 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Funeral Service is 11 A.M. Friday at the funeral home with The Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Doris' name may be made to one's choice. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
