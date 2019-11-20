|
DORIS LUCILLE LEWIS, 91 of Forest Hill, MD passed peacefully at her home Thursday night, November 14, 2019 in the arms of her daughter. She was the beloved wife of Mervel P. Lewis, Sr., and at the time of his death in August 2005, they had been blessed with 61 years of marriage. The family celebrates knowing she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born on August 1, 1928 in West Jefferson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Luella (Barker) Sturgill and had moved to MD as a young girl to live with her aunt due to the untimely passing of her mother. Doris was a real estate agent for many years, before starting her own real estate company, Lewis Realty until her retirement. Her daughter, Beverly took over the realty company that is now Valley View Realty, in Forest Hill. Even though Doris was retired for many years, her love of real estate continued until her death.
Doris was all about family and faith. She raised her children in a Christian home alongside her late husband and both were very dedicated and active with their church, North Harford Baptist. She had been a longtime Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and drove the bus to bring the youth to that summer program. She was faithful in her attendance and was a charter member from when the church began on North Bend Road. Known for her southern hospitality, she was quick to offer a cup of coffee, a bite to eat and was certain everyone had a delicious dessert upon each visit. She also loved to shop and took several shopping trips with friends. She will be remembered as a true inspiration to all that knew her and one who loved her Lord and put her family first.
She is survived by: two children-Mervel P. Lewis, Jr. (Mac) and his wife, Nancy of Forest Hill, MD;
Beverly L. Herbert of Forest Hill, MD; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith A. Lewis in January 2006 and her two brothers Arvil Sturgill and Dallas Sturgill.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at North Harford Baptist Church, 4008 Old Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD with the funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. Her pastor, Reverend John W. Manry will officiate followed by interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Donations may be sent to her church at the above address. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019