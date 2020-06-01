On Saturday, May 30. Beloved mother to 3 children, adored by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Married 51 happy years to Charles Gugel. Born 1930 in Philadelphia, moved to Reisterstown in 1963. Trend-setting career mom who worked her way up from teller to branch manager at 1st National Bank. Attended an Alice Cooper concert in her forties "to see what all the fuss is about." Devoted member of Red Hats Society, long-serving parishioner at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Traveled the world with family and friends. Her absence in the world will be keenly felt.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store