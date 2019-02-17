Home

Doris M. Harding Notice
On February 11, 2019, Doris Madeline Harding (nee Doody) loving wife of the late Ellsworth Harding; beloved mother of Linda Loving (Bill), Michael Harding (Sheila) and Lisa Reid (Tim); loving grandmother of Ashley McKnight (Scott) and Caitlin Davies (James); dear great-grandmother of Tucker McKnight and Sloane Davies. She is also survived by many loving family and friends.A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 Orchard Road, Linthicum, MD (21090) on Monday at 12 Noon. Inurnment Loudon Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
