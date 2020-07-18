1/
Doris M. Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 8, 2020, Doris M. Hopkins (nee Puls) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Hopkins; devoted mother of Joyce Turner (Ted), Lois Belbot (Norm) and Mary Finn (Mark); dear sister to Pat Strouse (Howard) and the late Loretta Duffy ( Patrick); loving grandmother to Jen Cox (Chris), Jason Belbot (Natalie), Rob Turner, Kevin Turner (Sara), Brendan Finn, Connor Finn, Jordan Finn and Alana Finn; loving great- grandmother to Andrew Cox, Allison Cox, Alex Cox, Madelyn Belbot, Annabella Belbot and Camden Turner. Also survived by nieces and a nephew, extended family and dear friends.

Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations, in recognition of Doris' love of children, can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, (800) 822-6344, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at:

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved