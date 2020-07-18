On July 8, 2020, Doris M. Hopkins (nee Puls) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Hopkins; devoted mother of Joyce Turner (Ted), Lois Belbot (Norm) and Mary Finn (Mark); dear sister to Pat Strouse (Howard) and the late Loretta Duffy ( Patrick); loving grandmother to Jen Cox (Chris), Jason Belbot (Natalie), Rob Turner, Kevin Turner (Sara), Brendan Finn, Connor Finn, Jordan Finn and Alana Finn; loving great- grandmother to Andrew Cox, Allison Cox, Alex Cox, Madelyn Belbot, Annabella Belbot and Camden Turner. Also survived by nieces and a nephew, extended family and dear friends.
Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations, in recognition of Doris' love of children, can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
, (800) 822-6344, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at:www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com