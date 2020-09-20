1/1
Doris Marie Bullington
On September 16, 2020, Doris Marie Bullington; beloved wife of the late James G. Bullington; devoted mother of James J. Bullington and his wife Carole, Mary Jo Glazer and her husband Jerry, Mark W. Bullington and his fiancé Tracy Menges and John R. Bullington; loving grandmother of Daniel, Jessica, Michael, Gianna, Robert, Alex and Jake; dear sister of William Curran and his better half "Aunt" Diane. Doris is also survived by many other wonderful family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph Batzer and Anna Batzer (nee Velenovsky) and her sister Carolyn Ayd.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), Towson, MD 21204 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be private. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait time to enter the building. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Bullington-Sento Campaign for Excellence in Men's Soccer at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/958/16/interior.aspx?sid=958&gid=1&pgid=5691&cid=9891 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Stjude.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Mrs. Doris was a wonderful lady who holds a very special place in our hearts. We will always cherish the annual Christmas tree chopping adventures. All our love to the entire family ❤
Chuck, Kim and Emily Shettle
Friend
September 18, 2020
Ann and I send our prayers. We loved your mother and father.
Curtis Quigley
Family
