On September 16, 2020, Doris Marie Bullington; beloved wife of the late James G. Bullington; devoted mother of James J. Bullington and his wife Carole, Mary Jo Glazer and her husband Jerry, Mark W. Bullington and his fiancé Tracy Menges and John R. Bullington; loving grandmother of Daniel, Jessica, Michael, Gianna, Robert, Alex and Jake; dear sister of William Curran and his better half "Aunt" Diane. Doris is also survived by many other wonderful family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph Batzer and Anna Batzer (nee Velenovsky) and her sister Carolyn Ayd.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), Towson, MD 21204 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be private. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait time to enter the building. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Bullington-Sento Campaign for Excellence in Men's Soccer at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/958/16/interior.aspx?sid=958&gid=1&pgid=5691&cid=9891
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at Stjude.org
.