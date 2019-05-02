Mrs. Doris Helen Owen, daughter of the late Henry Waudby and Helen Studjinksi Waudby died peacefully at the Gilchrist Center in Towson, MD on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Hugh P. and Jane Owen of Ft. Myers, Florida and Vincent dePaul and Diane Owen of Phoenix, MD; grandchildren, Sean P. Owen of Altona, PA, Jennifer Owen of San Diego, CA, Kimberly Owen of Ft. Myers, Florida, Laura Wagner, Kerri Owen-Watts and Leanne Owen Simm of Maryland and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Mrs. Owen was predeceased in death by her husband, Arthur J. Owen, MD, and her oldest son, Daniel Owen.Doris was born on September 15, 1925, on Curly Street in Baltimore. She graduated from Catholic High School in 1943 in the first graduating class and was a member of the varsity basketball team and later was inducted into the Catholic High School Hall of Fame. After graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She then met a young resident and her future husband, Arthur J. Owen, MD and they married on August 14, 1946. After marriage, together they opened a family care practice on E. Belvedere Avenue until Dr. Owen became ill in 1984 and closed the practice. Doris continued her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in the Coronary Care Unit where she advanced to Head Nurse and initiated a patient teaching course. She was a patient instructor for courses related to coronary care until her retirement in 1988. Not content to stay at home, Doris worked part-time for 10 years for Dr. Warwick Morison in Towson, MD.Doris was an active member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Alumnae Association and an Honorary member of the Mercy Hospital Alumnae Association.Doris enjoyed traveling with friends and over the years visited many parts of the world. In addition, Doris enjoyed learning and continued taking classes well into her late 80's. A private service will be held with the family. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 5, 2019