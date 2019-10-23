|
On October 18, 2019, Doris Marie Pastelak, 91, Street, beloved wife of the late Michael Pastelak; devoted mother of the late Michael Pastelak and his wife Bonnie, Jean Prince and her husband Tom, Andy Pastelak and his wife Debbie, Barbara Sullivan and her husband Dan, John Pastelak, Marianne Maloy and her husband Harry and Nicholas Pastelak and his wife Dianne; dear sister of Jean Daw, Lois Ferguson and Barbara Rosan; cherished grandmother of Adam, Christopher, Stephen, Kaitlin, Sarah, Anna-Rose, Joseph, Kathryn and the late Max; great grandmother of Bobby, Jessica, Trevor, Alexandra, Olivia, Owen and Hadley.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Doris's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home- Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt.24), Forest Hill on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, 11:00 A.M. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment St. Ignatius Church Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019