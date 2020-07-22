Doris Priebe

Doris Elizabeth Priebe



(nee Beckmann) of Mount Pleasant SC, formerly of Arbutus, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at age 93. She was adored by her predeceased husband of 66 years, William Courtney Priebe. Mrs. Priebe was retired from Baltimore County Public Schools and was a loving and devoted mother to Lawrence Priebe (Jeanne), Ronald Priebe (Jill), Susan Hartman (John), and Kevin Priebe. She was a proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Interment services will be private at a later date at Beaufort National Cemetery. It comforts us to imagine them reunited and dancing to Johnny Mathis' Misty again.



