Doris Priebe
Doris Elizabeth Priebe

(nee Beckmann) of Mount Pleasant SC, formerly of Arbutus, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at age 93. She was adored by her predeceased husband of 66 years, William Courtney Priebe. Mrs. Priebe was retired from Baltimore County Public Schools and was a loving and devoted mother to Lawrence Priebe (Jeanne), Ronald Priebe (Jill), Susan Hartman (John), and Kevin Priebe. She was a proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Interment services will be private at a later date at Beaufort National Cemetery. It comforts us to imagine them reunited and dancing to Johnny Mathis' Misty again.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Ms. Priebe was a pleasure to take care of at the Palms. She loved to here my stories about West Virginia and about my farm. We had many conversations about her family and she loved to talk about her children. She will be greatly missed and always thought of with love.
Jenny Tucker
Friend
July 22, 2020
What a wonderful lady. Have very fond memories of her and her beautiful home in Arbutus.

Rosalie (Sipes) Stollenmaier
Rosalie Stollenmaier
Acquaintance
