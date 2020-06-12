a long good life. Miss Doris Rest in Peace
Doesnt matter how long you live there are days that are just not long enough with your family. God bless Doris, Jim and Carole
Doris Rawleigh passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. She was cremated at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Flagler Memorial Gardens in Palm Coast and is inurned with her husband. She was also preceded in death by both parents, her brother James Downey, and her son-in-law, James F. Rebbel. She is survived by her only child, Doris W. Rebbel; her only grandson, James G. Rebbel and his wife, Carole. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/flagler-beach-fl/doris-rawleigh-9207698
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.