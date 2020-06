Doris Rawleigh passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. She was cremated at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Flagler Memorial Gardens in Palm Coast and is inurned with her husband. She was also preceded in death by both parents, her brother James Downey, and her son-in-law, James F. Rebbel. She is survived by her only child, Doris W. Rebbel; her only grandson, James G. Rebbel and his wife, Carole. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/flagler-beach-fl/doris-rawleigh-9207698